Appeal for witnesses after woman chased through Swindon street by man with knife

Wiltshire Police are now appealing for witnesses following the disturbance in Cowdrey Close in the Toothill area of the town. Credit: Google Maps

A man has been arrested following reports that a woman was chased through Swindon by someone with a knife.

Wiltshire Police are now appealing for witnesses following the disturbance in Cowdrey Close in the Toothill area of the town.

Wiltshire Police received reports that a woman was running in the streets saying she was being chased by a man with a knife at around 8am on 9 August.

A man in his 50s has been arrested on suspicion of assault, assaulting an emergency worker, causing a disturbance on an NHS property and affray.

Officers believe the incident which in a pathway adjacent to Cowdrey Close was witnessed by a man who was out jogging at the time. The man challenged the suspect.

They are asking anyone with information to contact the police on 101 quoting reference number 54230083747.