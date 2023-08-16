A man has been arrested following reports that a woman was chased through Swindon by someone with a knife.

Wiltshire Police are now appealing for witnesses following the disturbance in Cowdrey Close in the Toothill area of the town.

Wiltshire Police received reports that a woman was running in the streets saying she was being chased by a man with a knife at around 8am on 9 August.

A man in his 50s has been arrested on suspicion of assault, assaulting an emergency worker, causing a disturbance on an NHS property and affray.

Officers believe the incident which in a pathway adjacent to Cowdrey Close was witnessed by a man who was out jogging at the time. The man challenged the suspect.

They are asking anyone with information to contact the police on 101 quoting reference number 54230083747.