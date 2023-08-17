An 11-year-old boy has been left with multiple injuries after being hit by a car.

The incident happened on Old Wells Road in Glastonbury at around 2.30pm on Friday 11 August.

The young boy was riding his scooter at the time of the collision, which was with a blue Suzuki Vitara.

Gloucestershire Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any relevant dashcam footage to be handed in.

Police say the boy's injuries were not serious and he was released from hospital later the same day to recover from home.

The Suzuki is thought to have left the scene without stopping.

Officers are appealing for the driver of the Suzuki to come forward and contact 101, quoting reference 5223194607.