Clevedon Town Council has released a statement after closing some of its outdoor spaces.

The authority made the call on 15 August after its public liability insurance was removed. All town council staff were placed on indefinite paid leave due to the issue.

Today, (Thursday 17 August), the council explained how the problem arose, and said that all public spaces that were closed will be reopened on 18 August.

It said: "Clevedon Town Council sincerely regrets the decision it took to close for public use some of its outdoor spaces.

"This was actioned by the legal advice received following the withdrawal on Monday last of its insurance cover in the form of Public Liability Employment Liability and Public Fidelity Guarantee.

"The Town Council could not effectively function without such cover. The potentiality of claims could have run into many millions of pounds all of which would have come eventually from the residents of Clevedon through the precept tax.

"The actions taken were neither due to an error or blunder on the part of Council officers as was described in recent news bulletins.

"Following representations by NALC – National Association of Local Councils – the national body representing local councils and members interests BHIB via AVIVA have agreed that they will reinstate cover for Public Liability and Employment Liability but not for Public Fidelity Guarantee.

"This action will be backdated to Monday last without any gap having occurred. During this period of uncertainty other major insurance companies were approached all of whom have stated that their criteria for disclosure was the same as that of BHIB/AVIVA.

"It is officially recognised that individual councillors cannot be forced to resign and therefore be refused their democratic right to represent their constituents. The main arbiter of that decision is in fact the ballot box.

"Insurance Companies can and do insert clauses into their contracts which clearly must be upheld as a condition of providing the required cover.

"This was the case with BHIB/AVIVA who set out in their Statement of Fact at renewal that any councillor currently or historically having CCJ’s or Bankruptcies registered against them either personally or as a Director of a Company would immediately be a disqualification against securing insurance cover.

"Regretfully due to the non-disclosure by one member of both current and historic CCJ’s BHIB/AVIVA declared that this non-disclosure was tantamount as to the reasons why the policy cover was withdrawn by them.

"This stay of execution covered a period of several weeks in the hope the correct course of action would be taken by the said member before the cancellation was finally put into effect.

"All members were given the opportunity of perusing the confidential documentation within the confines of the office. One of those whom who took the opportunity to do so was Councillor Francis-Pester.

"On election a Councillor is expected to sign and complete a Declaration of Office indicating that they will undertake the Code of Conduct and more especially adhere to The Seven Principles of Public Life that outline the ethical standards those working in the public sector are expected to adhere to.

"They were first set out by Lord Nolan in 1995 and they are included in a range of codes of conduct across public life.

"The Town Council expresses the wish that the explanation of its actions will in some small way mitigate why such a measure of some public spaces closure was necessary.

"The council's public spaces that were closed will be reopened as from 9am on Friday 18 August and the offices as soon as possible thereafter in the week to follow."