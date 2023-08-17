A new home is needed for a kitten which was dumped in a rubbish bin in Bristol.

Chevril the cat arrived at the Bristol Animal Centre covered in mud after she was abandoned in a rubbish bin at an industrial facility in the city.

The charity says it's concerned by a 'significant rise' in animal abandonment, which it believes is linked to the cost of living crisis.

Staff there say they've seen a staggering rise in pets needing urgent medical care, as well as more dogs with behavioural difficulties.

She was left without food or water but has since made a full recovery. Bristol Animal Rescue Centre has shared her story as a warning, as a big number of other animals still need help.

Hector the lurcher remains at the shelter after he was found wandering the streets of Bristol, starving and alone last September.

After receiving urgent medical care, he has spent almost a year being cared for at the centre - and is waiting for his forever home