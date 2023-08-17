Drivers are facing delays on the M32 this morning due to an overturned lorry and a shed load.

The southbound carriageway near Hambrook is shut due to the incident, which has resulted in debris and a fuel spillage across the carriageway.

According to National Highways, a closure is in place between M4 J19 and J1.

Pictures show emergency services at the scene. A diversion has been set up for motorists looking to use the road.

A post on the traffic monitoring website Inrix says: "M32 Southbound closed, slow traffic due to overturned lorry and recovery work from M4 J19 (Bristol) to J1 A4174 (Hambrook).

"Cameras show recovery has now arrived and the road has again been closed.

"Lane three (of three) remains closed on the opposite side approaching the roundabout."

Diversion route in place:

Road users are advised to follow the solid square diversion symbol on road signs.

Exit the M5 at J16 and take the third exit onto the A38 to Filton.

At the A38 Filton roundabout take the 1st exit onto the A4174

Follow the A4174 and take the 3rd exit to rejoin the M32.

Avon and Somerset Police have been contacted for further information.