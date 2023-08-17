A man has been convicted of murder after a machete attack in Bristol's Castle Park.

Ronaldo Griffiths, 20, of Osprey Road, Redfield, had denied the murder of 36-year-old Adam Ali Ibrahim, who died in hospital after being found injured in Fairfax Street on January 31 this year.A post-mortem examination concluded the preliminary cause of death was a stab wound. Today (17 August), a jury found Griffiths guilty of murder and also guilty of the attempted wounding with intent of another person, during the same incident.Jean Gnahore, 24, of Kings Square in Kingsdown, was on trial charged with assisting an offender but has been cleared of wrongdoing. Griffiths was due to be sentenced to a life term by trial judge William Hart at 2pm today.

Mr Ibrahim was in the park with friends around 1pm before heading towards The Galleries Credit: A&S Police

During the trial Anna Vigars KC, prosecuting, told Bristol Crown Court on the afternoon of 31 January this year Mr Ibrahim was killed by a single stab wound to his chest, which caused major damage to a vein.

She said that injury was caused by Griffiths in Castle Park. Afterwards Griffiths went to Gnahore's house and changed clothes, she said.The court heart Mr Ibrahim was in the park with friends around 1pm before heading towards The Galleries. Griffiths was in the park from around 2.30pm.By 3.50pm Mr Ibrahim was back in the park, the court heard. The jury viewed CCTV showing movements of various people involved in the case. Mr Ibrahim was last seen on camera around 4.20pm.Witnesses told police they were in Castle Park. They said Griffiths took Mr Ibrahim's phone before trying to stab someone who intervened.Griffiths then stabbed Mr Ibrahim "deep into his chest", leading to very significant blood loss. Mr Ibrahim was assisted to Fairfax Street before he collapsed on the pavement. Witnesses described Griffiths as having a metre-long machete.One witness told police Mr Ibrahim told Griffiths to give his phone back, before Griffiths produced a machete and swung it at a man before hitting Mr Ibrahim with it. Afterwards Griffiths made his way via bicycle to the Bearpit, Mrs Vigars said.

Police at the scene Credit: BPM Media

Police and paramedics converged on the scene, the court heard. First aid was given and Mr Ibrahim was taken to hospital but at 9.45pm he was pronounced dead.

In the meantime Griffiths went to his friend Jean Gnahore's home. He must have been aware the incident was serious, Mrs Vigars said.Mrs Vigars told the jury police tracked down a bag containing a machete Griffiths is said to have used in the incident. Griffiths was found and arrested and taken to a police station.He was in a state of distress, the court heard, saying he had taken a life and ruined his own. He made no comment when questioned.

Griffiths' case was that he acted in self-defence, Mrs Vigars said. She added that Gnahore's claim was that he had no idea about what happened in the park.