Marks and Spencer has announced the closure of its store in Swindon town centre.

The announcement was made to staff on Tuesday 8th August but redundancies are yet to be announced.

It follows a change in customer shopping habits, according to bosses. The company plans to invest the money in other Swindon stores.

Regional Manager, Neil Enoch said: “We appreciate that this will be disappointing news for some.

"Our priority now is to talk to our colleagues about what this announcement means for them and wherever possible, offer them alternative roles with M&S.”

Marks & Spencer is currently working on a proposal to invest in the development of the M&S store at Swindon's Orbital Centre.

It says more plans will be announced later this year.

Enoch added: “Shopping habits are changing, so we’re rotating our store estate to make sure we have the right stores to offer customers a brilliant shopping experience.

"As part of this transformation, we have today announced to colleagues our proposal to close our M&S Swindon store at 81 Regent Street.

"We have discussed with our landlord and, should the proposal go ahead, they plan to include the building in their wider regeneration plans for the Brunel Centre which they have previously shared”.