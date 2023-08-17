People are being urged to call 999 if they see a missing man who is believed to be travelling in his car.

There are concerns for the welfare of Dan, 31, who was last seen at around 11.10pm on Wednesday 16 August.

He is thought to be in a navy blue Volkswagen Golf.

Officers searching for him are keen to hear from anyone who has seen him or his car.

Dan is described as having brown shoulder-length curly hair, a slim build and 5ft 2ins in height.

When last seen he was wearing a dark-coloured zip-up hooded top and jogging bottoms.

Dan has links to Cirencester, Lechlade and Chalford, and it is believed that he could drive a long distance.

Anyone with information is asked to provide this by calling Gloucestershire Police on 101 and quoting incident 527 of 16 August.