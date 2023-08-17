Torbay’s airshow will remain a two-day free-for-all "investment in happiness" after councillors of all parties decided to throw their weight behind it once and for all.

Torbay Council leader David Thomas (Con, Preston) sowed the seeds of doubt during this year’s English Riviera Airshow in June, saying major changes needed to be made about how the show is funded.

Then a report was prepared by council officers offering a slimmed-down one-day show as one of a number of future options, along with the possibility of charging for the best vantage points.

But now a united council has come out in favour of expanding the show to include elements on land and at sea, albeit with radical changes to the way it is funded.

Speaking at a meeting of the council’s cabinet on Tuesday, deputy leader Cllr Chris Lewis (Con, Preston) said: “I would like to see it become the people’s airshow, a bit like Teignmouth, where the council has no involvement and it is community-led.

“We can’t afford to run it as we have done over the past few years.”

The 2023 airshow cost the council around £190,000, although studies showed that for every pound spent, more than £15 came back into the local economy in money spent by show-goers.

“This is an exciting time for our airshow,” said Cllr Lewis. “The council has agreed to put in £100,000 for 2024 and hope to get match-funding from sponsors and other sources.

“The sooner we get going, the better. We need to get a flying start.”

Cllr Lewis stressed that the event would continue to spread over two days, and would carry on being free of charge.

Cllr Steve Darling (Lib Dem, Barton with Watcombe) said he had been disappointed to hear Cllr Thomas’ comments on the future of the airshow being aired before full figures from the 2023 event were known.

And, he added: “Now it appears they are going to ‘save’ something they never really wanted to kill in the first place.”

Cllr Nick Bye (Con, Wellswood) said he was a ‘convert’ to the airshow, having been sceptical when it began in 2016.

“I see our airshow as an investment in happiness,” he said. “It brings all generations together in a way it is hard to imagine any other event doing.

“It goes to the heart of what sort of place Torbay should be – a vibrant place for all generations.”

Cllr Thomas stressed that a different approach to funding was essential, and the show would need sponsorship, public donations and volunteers to come forward to make it happen.

Credit: Guy Henderson, local democracy reporter.