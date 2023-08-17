The Tall Ships Parade of Sail in Falmouth has been cancelled due to challenging weather conditions, organisers have announced.

The mass parade was supposed to take place on Friday 18 August - promising a dramatic sight across Falmouth Bay before the start of the first race.

But organisers say they have had no option but to cancel the event, due to "adverse and continually deteriorating weather conditions".

In a statement, Richard Gates, from the Falmouth Tall Ships organising group, and Paul Bishop, Race Director of The Tall Ships Races Magellan-Elcano said: "After evaluating all possible alternatives, it is the safety requirement and the welfare of the vessel crews that have been the foremost considerations when making this cdecision.

"The Magellan-Elcano Tall Ships Race is a multi-port event, and this decision is also vital to enable ships and their crews to arrive in A Coruña in good time.

"The team has taken a multitude of weather forecasts for both Friday and Saturday into careful, professional consideration.

"Ships will now be departing individually on Saturday, dependent upon the dynamic weather conditions and safety considerations for the ships and their crews.

"The team recognises the bitter disappointment that will be experienced by everyone involved and invested in Falmouth Tall Ships.

"This includes the public, the crews, the local businesses, the sponsors and supporters, the volunteers and liaison officers, and everyone who has played a vital part in organising this impressive showcase within Cornwall’s historic port town.

"We hope that everyone affected by this decision will understand and appreciate the circumstances which have led to it", they added.

In addition to the Parade of Sail being cancelled, the Magellan-Elcano Race Start will now be a virtual Race Start at sea on Saturday 19 August.