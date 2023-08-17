The couple who sold everything to live a life of permanent travel

Play Brightcove video

Watch Ben McGrail's report

A couple say they plan to simply keep going after spending five years living out of their motorhome.

Rob and Debbie Woodhouse, who have previously lived in Wiltshire and Devon, sold their home to spend their lives on the road in their retirement and say they’re loving the experience.

Whilst they admit they have made sacrifices to do what they are doing, most acutely not being able to see their grandchildren in person as much as previously, they say they have no intention to stop any time soon.

Rob said: "We realised that we would be giving up something to do something. We weighed it up and our children were in their 20s and early thirties and so it wasn't a wrench of leaving children. It was a bit of a wrench leaving the grandchildren."

Debbie said: "We come back to Devon a lot. We still see a lot of the children and grandchildren, but I think nowadays with technology, being able to do Facetime, things like that, we catch up a lot, especially with the youngest one up in Devizes."

The couple say they believe more people should do what they have done

So far the couple have travelled a lot around England and have made it to Ireland. They intend to eventually travel to Scotland at some point too.

Rob said: "We love it. It's just the freedom of the road."

Debbie said: "It's a lovely thing to do, it's really liberating. It gives you that sense of freedom."

The couple say they believe more people should consider doing it, despite it being a big choice to sell up and have no base to return to.

Rob explained how people react when they hear what the couple are doing, saying: "There's a friendly envy because I think so many people have a dream of not necessarily dropping out, but having this sort of freedom.

"Actually, if you put your mind to it, most people could probably do it but I think it's probably a step out of the norm for most people."

When they’re not driving there is even time for Rob to work on his hugely successful writing career.

Under the name Kit Fielding he’s had a number of books published with one even earmarked for television.