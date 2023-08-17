A woman has been arrested after two men were stabbed in Swindon.

Wiltshire Police officers were called to Tudor Walk in Walcot at around 5pm on 12 August to reports a man had been stabbed.

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital with a stab wound to his back, while another man in his 60s was treated for a knife wound to his hand.

They have both been discharged from hospital, officers say.

A woman in her 30s has been arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent and has been released on bail.

A spokesperson from Wiltshire Police said: "If you saw what happened, or have information that could help with our enquiries, please contact us on 101 quoting reference number 54230085038."