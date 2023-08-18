A driver has been spotted going the wrong way around a roundabout in Cornwall.

The motorist turned against the flow at a new interchange on the A30, where National Highways is spending millions on duelling the road between Chiverton and Carland Cross.

Chiverton Cross roundabout, which has been described as "Cornwall's worst accident hotspot", is being removed for the creation of a new flyover, bridges and underpasses.

Credit: Ryan Woods, Rewind Radio

However, the temporary road layout currently in place has confused some people. The driver of the Mercedes pictured above had to do a three-point to correct their direction.

A series of images from the incident were shared on Facebook by Rewind Radio, who wrote: "A driver has been captured on camera driving the wrong way around the new Chiverton Interchange. Fortunately, no one was injured."