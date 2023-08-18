Councillors in the Cotswolds have said that potholes could prevent The Tour of Britain from coming to Gloucestershire.

The cycling competition could pass through the Cotswolds this September however, councillors have said potholes would make the route 'deadly for cyclists'.

Residents say they are seriously worried about how bad already poor roads will get over the coming autumn and winter.

County Councillor Paul Hodgkinson (LD, Bourton-on-the-Water and Northleach) said: "With the Tour of Britain coming through the Cotswolds soon, it’s ironic that some other roads not being used by the bikes are in a dreadful state.

“Cyclists would be seriously at risk if they used them. Roads like the Whiteway between North Cerney and Chedworth are appalling and have been so for ages.

“Despite a commitment to sort some of this road out, these highways are an embarrassment to us all when tourists experiencing the beauty of the Cotswolds must wonder what on earth has gone wrong locally.”

Gloucestershire County Council has been approached for comment.

