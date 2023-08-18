A man has been charged with causing the deaths of two sisters in a crash in Frome by dangerous driving.

Thomas Lenthall, of no fixed address, was charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving and two counts of causing death while driving a motor vehicle without insurance.

Madison, 21, and Liberty North, 17, known as Maddie and Libby, died after the crash which happened on 25 July at around 10.30pm.

Lenthall appeared at Taunton Magistrates’ Court on the morning of Thursday 17 August and has been remanded in custody to appear on Monday 18 September.