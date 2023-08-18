Play Brightcove video

Watch ITV News' interview with future Lioness Mary Earps in 2014

Bristol has more reason than most to be proud of the Lionesses as they head into the final of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Three of the squad - goalkeeper Mary Earps, striker Lauren Hemp and forward Katie Robinson - forged their careers at Bristol City.

England vice-captain Mary Earps has been outstanding in the competition so far. The Manchester United goalie was born in Nottingham and began her career in the Midlands before signing for what was then Bristol Academy as a 21-year-old.

She was studying at Loughborough University at the time and doing a work placement in Bristol. It was quite a commitment.

One of the highlights of her time with Bristol was when the women managed to knock Barcelona out of the European championships to reach the quarter finals. It was the first time in the club's history that they had ever made it through to the quarter finals.

ITV News interviewed Mary Earps and her team mate Natasha Harding about their victory and where it would take them. Earps had some wise words.

She said, "I think when you get to the final, you want to play the best of the best."

Words she will no doubt be putting into practice in the final at Stadium Australia on Sunday 20 August.

England goalkeeper Mary Earps makes a save during the World Cup semi-final in Australia. Credit: PA

Natasha Harding, who went on to play for Wales, on being asked their chances of being crowned European champions said, "Anything's possible. Arsenal were underdogs when they won it that year. We're probably seen as underdogs now and everyone loves an underdog story so, why not?"

Mary Earps added, "We're just going to take it round on round and see how far we can push it."

Bristol City was actually beaten by Frankfurt 12-0 on aggregate in the quarter-finals back in 2014 but, nine years on, Mary's ambition and skill has taken her to the World Cup final.

Her form has been key in England surviving to this point. She has kept three clean sheets and conceded just three goals. Many of her saves have been simply world class and it is hoped she will bring more of that magic to help the Lionesses to victory.

Former Bristol City striker Lauren Hemp celebrates scoring the second goal in the World Cup semi-final agaist Australia. Credit: PA

Striker Lauren Hemp was named Player of the Match in England's 3-1 semi-final win over Australia in the World Cup. The 23-year-old scored the second goal of the match and won major accolades for her reverse pass which helped Alessia Russo to the third goal in the game.

Her star quality was evident from an early age. She joined Bristol City at just 16 and soon after scored on her senior debut against Watford. In April 2018, still only 17, she was named the PFA Women's Young Player of the year for her goal-scoring prowess in the Women's Super League. She was very modest about the achievement.

Lauren Hemp told ITV News at the time, "I'm delighted to have won the award. Just to be nominated for it was a massive honour for me. Especially alongside the people that were also up for it as well. Just being recognised by other players from different teams made it even more special."

She was soon snapped up by Manchester City and has risen to the top flight of women's football.