A man has been charged with attempted murder after three people were seriously injured in Westward Ho!

Officers were called at around 1am on Wednesday 16 August to a property on Golf Links Road.

Three people were taken to hospital, where two remain in serious condition.

Drew Davey, aged 25, of Greenbank Road, Barnstaple, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Barnstaple Magistrates’ Court on Friday 18 August.

Police are not looking for any other people involved in this incident.