Pictures show the dramatic moment a man was lifted to safety by a rescue helicopter after becoming stuck on Bedruthan Steps in Cornwall.

The man had climbed to the top of Red Cove Island and was "unable to descend", according to the Padstow Coastguard, at around 4pm on Thursday 17 August.

The Padstow search and rescue team, a helicopter and Newquay RNLI lifeboats were called in to help.

A HM Coastguard Padstow spokesperson said: "CRT assets arrived on scene and having located the casualty, gathered further information from family members.

"Given the casualty's position, the only option in this scenario was a winch extraction by the HM Coastguard Rescue Helicopter."

The man became stuck on the rock. Credit: Padstow Coastguard

Following a post-clinical assessment by the winch paramedic, the casualty was deemed fit and well and reunited with his family.

Relevant safety advice was then given to the casualty and his family.

The spokesperson said: "Please do not attempt to climb cliffs or rock stacks.

"If you see someone in danger at the coast, on the beach, or in the sea .... call 999 and ask for the Coastguard."