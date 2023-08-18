A man remains in hospital with serious injuries after an assault in Stroud.

It's believed to have happened between 3.45pm and 4:45pm on Sunday 13 August in either the town centre or Bisley Old Road.

There was a police presence in the area of Bisley Old Road while emergency services were dealing with the incident.

The victim, a 40-year-old man, remains in hospital in a stable condition.

A 31-year-old man from Stroud was arrested on Wednesday 16 August, on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

He has since been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Officers are now keen to hear from anyone in the local area who saw what happened.

You can provide information to Gloucestershire Police online quoting incident number 307 of 13 August.