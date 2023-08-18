A Cornish man got a shock when he came across a python on his way to work.

Shaun Roberts, 49, was driving from his home in Troon to the village of Praze-an-Beeble, near Camborne, when he saw the snake.

The Army veteran thought initially that it was a branch in the road, and stopped to move it out of the way. He nearly jumped out of his skin when he realised it was a massive python.

Shaun said: “I don't know if it escaped from somewhere or was dumped in a hedge by its owner, but this thing was definitely not native to Cornwall. It must have been at least 5ft to 6ft long or possibly more.

"These snakes live in hot countries so I don't know how it'll survive for long here. But it could certainly attack a dog or cat or small farm animals”.

The dad-of-two said he started to film the snake once he got out of his car. He said that he showed the video to a reptile-loving friend, who let him know straight away that it is a reticulated python (Malayopython reticulatus).

Shaun has since posted the video in Facebook groups for the Troon area warning people to be wary. He also hopes that, if the snake is an escaped pet, the owners may be able to rescue it quickly and safely.

He added: "With hindsight, I wish I could have put it into a sack or something but I was a bit stunned and I didn't really want to have a huge snake in the back of the car as I'm off to work with vulnerable people. I didn't quite know how to pick up. This thing was massive”.

The reticulated python is the world’s longest species of snake and can range in length from 1.5m to 6.5m (4ft 11in to 21ft 4in). However, they usually live in woodlands, rainforests, and grasslands, and are native to South and Southeast Asia.

These snakes are also often found in wet areas such as near rivers, streams, or lakes. They are constrictor hunters, ambushing prey that wanders into striking range and then squeezing it. Pythons usually prey on small mammals and birds.

Shaun rang the police who asked him to get in contact with animal charities such as the RSPCA. He added: "I'm just surprised how it can live in Cornwall when it's more suited for warm climates. I also want to warn people to be aware that it is out there."