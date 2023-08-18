Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment armed police tracked down the suspect hiding in a wheelie bin.

Footage has been released showing a suspect hiding in a wheelie bin being arrested by armed police in Exeter.

The police helicopter technology discovered the individual "glowing like a Christmas tree."

The National Police Air Service South West captured the arrest, which is understood to have happened earlier this year.

The suspect went into hiding in the potentially pungent location.

NPAS shared the moment they were detained on social media.

The suspect in a wheelie bin was surrounded by armed police.

The helicopter focuses on the wheelie bin, which is in an alleyway on the back of a residential road.

Footage then shows a police car approaching the bin before pulling up just in front of it.

Armed police officers then surround the bin following a radio message from the police helicopter which says: "Your fifth wheelie bin on the left is glowing hot like a Christmas tree."

One police officer then flips the bin lid over - to find the suspect crouched inside.

The individual then stands up in the bin before being dragged out and detained.