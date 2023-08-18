Pubs and clubs in Cornwall will be allowed to open from 10am this Sunday for the World Cup Final, authorities say.

Devon and Cornwall Police have agreed not to take enforcement action for any venue that decides to open early and serve alcohol for the big match.

This comes after MP Michael Gove has urged councils to support local businesses.

In a statement issued this morning, Cornwall Council said: “Cornwall Council has been asked by the Rt Hon Michael Gove MP, Secretary of State for Levelling up, Housing and Communities Minister for Intergovernmental Relations, to support our local pubs and venues to hold screenings of the final this Sunday”.

The team secured their place in the final when they beat Australia on Wednesday (16 August). Credit: Becky Lancashire

With the England team beat Australia 3 - 1 last Wednesday, they secured their place in the World Cup Final. However, with such short notice, many pubs will not have time to request an extended licence for the sale of alcohol by Sunday.

Cllr Linda Taylor, leader of Cornwall Council, said: “It is a fantastic achievement to reach the World Cup Final, and I am sure many residents and visitors will be looking forward to watching the big game on Sunday morning.

"Although it is too late to issue licences to allow our pubs and clubs to open, this is a sensible way forward, ensuring their businesses can benefit from the occasion, and so people can come together to enjoy the match together. I am delighted the police are supporting this move as well.

"Good luck to the team, you have already done us proud, and please know that the whole of Cornwall will be cheering you on when you take to the field on Sunday.”