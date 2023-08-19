An investigation by Dorset Police has found a fire, which started in one car and spread to two others in Bridport, could have been started deliberately.

Officers are appealing for witnessed following the possible arson.

The incident happened at around 5:15am on Tuesday 8 August 2023 in the East Street car park.All vehicles had been parked and were unoccupied at the time. Nobody was injured.Police Constable Megan O’Donovan, of Dorset Police, said: “We have been making a number of enquiries to find out how the fire started, but have so far been unable to establish the circumstances.

“I realise that not that many people would have been out and about at this time of the morning, but I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed what happened or has any information regarding the fires to please contact us."Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55230124187."