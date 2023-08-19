Two men have been arrested on suspicion of assault after a man in his 50s was hospitalised with head injuries in Gloucester.

Gloucestershire Constabulary were called to reports of an altercation in Wellington Street, shortly after midnight on 18 August.

A man in his 50s was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital with head injuries.

Two men from Gloucester, aged 26 and 36, were arrested on suspicion of assault.

They remain in police custody and enquiries are continuing.