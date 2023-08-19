A picture has captured the moment a lorry tried to squeeze down a narrow road in a seaside village in Cornwall.

The lorry driver found himself in a tight spot when he travelled to St Agnes on the north coast.

He almost almost got wedged between two Grade-II listed buildings.

The vehicle had travelled down the main road into the village before reaching the tricky point between the Churchtown Arts store and the Grove Cottage and Stippy Stappy on Town Hill.

Residents in St Agnes said the incident happened shortly before 5pm on Friday 18 August.

One local said he spoke to the driver who told him he had followed and trusted the sat nav.

He said: "He wouldn't reverse and kept driving forward. After about 25 minutes and multiple dents on the vehicle he managed to free the lorry."

The resident said this kind of issue has happened in St Agnes before this was a particularly bad example of oversized vehicles trying to drive through very narrow roads.