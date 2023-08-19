Tributes have been paid to a 'fantastic wife, mother and nan' after she died in a crash in Hartcliffe in Bristol.

72-year-old Carol Smith was taken to hospital after she was hit by a car on the A4174 Anton Bantock Way.

The collision happened on Monday 12 June at around 5:30am. Avon and Somerset Police officers say they were called after reports of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian.

In a tribute, her family said: “Carol was a fantastic wife, mother and nan who was tragically taken from us.

“She will be sadly missed by her husband Keith, son Wayne, daughter Joanne and grandsons Owen and Louise.

“This is such a tragic wasted life; she was a wonderful person who will be sadly missed, not only by her family, but by all who knew her.”

A statement from Avon and Somerset Police reads: "Our thoughts are with her loved ones during this time and they are being supported by a specially-trained family liaison officer."

A man in his 30s has been arrested and released under investigation in connection with the incident.