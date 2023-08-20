An 11-year-old boy has died after an incident near Tidworth skatepark, Wiltshire Police has confirmed.

The child was treated by paramedics on 18 August after emergency services were called to St Andrews Road.

A spokesperson for Wiltshire Police said: "We were called by the ambulance service shortly after 8.15pm on Friday night to St Andrews Road in Tidworth following a report of an incident involving an 11-year-old boy.

"The boy was treated by paramedics but sadly died.

"His family are being supported by our specialist trained officers and our thoughts are with them at this extremely difficult time."