A cow had to be put down after it was hit by a vehicle at Minchinhampton Common in Gloucestershire.

The animal was so badly injured after the crash, that the decision was taken to put the cow down.

The collision has prompted calls to reduce the speed limit from 40mph to 30mph on the roads surrounding the common.

It is understood this is not the first time a cow has been hit by a passing vehicle in the area.

One resident told ITV News a number of cows have been hit and killed recently.

Deborah Escamilla, who lives nearby and witnessed the incident, said: "There are numerous people who are very angry that yet another cow has been hit and killed over the course of about a week or so."

Chloe Turner, from Gloucester County Council, told ITV News: "We have had many discussions over the years about reducing the limit, whether all year round or perhaps temporarily during the months of May until November when the cows are out and about.

"So far we haven't had any success with that."