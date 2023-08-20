A man in his 30s has died after being hit by a lorry on Portland in Dorset.

Dorset Police say the incident happened on Portland Beach Road at around 8:30am on 20 August.

Officers are appealing for witnesses following the crash, which closed the road for several hours.

The man's next of kin have been informed and the coroner notified.The road was closed for several hours to enable emergency services to safely deal with the scene.

Police Sergeant Richard Stroud, of the Roads Policing Team, said: “Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the man who sadly died.“We are conducting a thorough investigation to establish the full circumstances of the incident and I would urge any witnesses to please contact us.“I would also like to hear from anyone who may have captured anything relevant on dashcam footage.“We are aware that the road closure had an immense impact on everyone in the area and I am very grateful for everyone’s patience while it was necessary to stay in place to enable us to gather all required evidence."Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police here or by calling 101, quoting incident number 20170.