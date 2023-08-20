A man in his 40s was stabbed in what police have called a 'targeted attack' in Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police said the attack happened in Fishponds on the afternoon of 17 August, with the suspect leaving the scene on an e-scooter.

The victim was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "Police were notified of the incident at about 12:30pm on Thursday.

"Witnesses reported a man being stabbed in the Guinea Lane/Fishponds Road area at about midday and then leaving the scene.

"Attending officers searched the area and located the injured man at about 1.50pm in Forest Avenue.

"They called an ambulance and attempted to administer first aid.

"At this stage in the investigation it seems this was a targeted attack with no evidence to suggest any wider threat to the community."

Officers said witnesses described the suspect as a boy in his mid to late teens, of small build, wearing a black hoody and a mask. He fled the scene on a private e-scooter.

The force wants to hear from anyone with information - especially anyone who saw the incident, has any dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage of the Guinea Lane/Fishponds Road area between 11:30am and 12:30pm on 17 August.