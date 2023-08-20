A man in his 50s was taken to hospital after being attacked by an e-scooter rider.

Avon and Somerset Police say the assault happened near the junction with Adscombe Avenue in the Parkway area of Bridgwater on 11 June.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Officers attended and stopped and searched two youths in the nearby area, but those searches proved negative.

"The victim attended a friend’s house after the incident and was taken by paramedics to Musgrove Park Hospital having been wounded.

"His injuries were not believed to be physically life-changing or life-threatening.

"We are asking any witnesses who have not yet come forward call us on 101 and provide the call-handler with reference number 5223137255."