The skies are set to be filled with over 100 hot air balloons this September as Longleat Safari Park’s Sky Safari returns for another year.

The park has scheduled for daily mass launches, tethered balloon displays, and night glow events to take place between Friday 8th to Sunday 10th September.

With teams coming from as far as the United States, the sky safari will be one of the biggest ballooning events in the South West.

The event will feature many novelty balloons, including Simbaloo, Longleat’s resident lion; Adelaide the koala; the penguin trio; Wes the wolf and Dolly the sheep.

There will also be a debut for a new novelty balloon - a baby dragon!

The launches are weather-dependent, and after the cancellations of the recent Bristol Balloon Fiesta, hopes are running high for a clear weekend. However, there are plenty of other activities scheduled for the weekend, including a variety of safari trips and animal experiences.

Longleat Safari Park have released a proposed schedule for the weekend:

• 7am - Morning mass launch*

• 10 am - Tethered hot air balloon displays

• 2.30pm - Tethered hot air balloon displays

• 5pm - Early evening mass launch*

• 8pm - Night Glow

*Subject to change and weather dependent.

For more information about the event, please visit the Longleat website.