Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash involving a pedestrian and a lorry on Portland Beach Road in Dorset.

Dorset Police say the road is closed and are urging people to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

A statement issued by the force reads: "The road is closed and likely to remain so for some time.

"Please avoid the area enabling officers to safely deal with the scene.

"Thanks for everyone’s patience."

Traffic monitoring service Inrix has issued an update on the incident.

It reads: "A354 Portland Road Northbound closed due to accident from A354 (Weymouth) to Ferrymans Way (Portland)."

It is understood the road will be closed for several hours.