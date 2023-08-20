Play Brightcove video

Watch Marina Jenkins' report

A dance group from Bristol is competing in the World Street Dance Championships in Blackpool next week.

The team, named Illuminate, train at Danni’s Dance Academy in Bristol, and have been wowing judges and audiences with their energetic and creative routines.

The girls have won every qualifying event since September 2022, and hope to lift another trophy next week.

Danni Pillinger, teacher and owner of Danni's Dance Academy, said: "I'll be very emotional next week.

"Taking three teams is such a big deal. Not only do we have teams going, we have solos that have qualified, duos and a quad - we've never had a quad qualify.

"So I'm very excited to watch each and every one of them on that stage."

The girls train at SBL Sports Centre in Oldland Common on the outskirts of Bristol.

Isla Brown is doing a solo at the competition and has put a lot of hard work into her routine.

She said: "Dancing is literally my life. I do it non-stop, at home, anywhere. It's what I love.

"I will put my all into it really, just think of all the moves I've practiced throughout the year, and always look at the judges, that gets their attention."

Sophie Banfield started dancing a few years ago to help with anxiety - and it's made such a big difference to her confidence.

Sophie said: "I struggled with that quite a lot in the past, but I've had quite a great community with all my friends helping me out, and it's just really helpful.

"The songs are also quite soothing, and they can calm you down. I just love dancing and it involves everyone."

Illuminate has also attracted the attention of pop star Ella Eyre, who invited them to perform with her at the opening ceremony of the British Formula E race in London’s Docklands.

They were also invited to Diversity's new dance studios for a workshop earlier this year. Student-turned-teacher Ruby Evans is proud of how well the girls are doing.

She said: "It's quite nerve-racking when you're trying to teach a whole class of kids and you've got to use your voice a little bit more, to listen or be like, follow me.

"But when you do it more you grow and just all the kids, I love them. And to see them progress as well, it's lovely to see."

The UDO World Street Dance Championships 2023 takes place between 23 to 27 August at Blackpool Winter Gardens.

Thousands of dancers from across the globe come together to compete for World Champion titles in front of the world's best street dance and hip hop dance celebrity judges.