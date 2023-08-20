A 'dedicated' firefighter from Wiltshire has died, Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service have confirmed.

The service has paid tribute to Ben Hardy who worked at Amesbury fire station.

Chief fire officer, Ben Ansell, said: "It is with great sadness that I confirm, on behalf of his family, the sudden passing of one of our colleagues.

"Firefighter Dean Hardy from Amesbury fire station passed away on Friday 18 August at his home.

"I speak on behalf of the entire service when I say that we are all shocked and saddened by this news, and our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to his family, friends, colleagues and loved ones.

"He was a dedicated and highly valued member of our service. He brought with him significant experience from his primary employment as an MoD firefighter."

He said that in remembrance and as a mark of respect, that flags will be flown at half-mast until 24 August.