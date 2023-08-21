A teenage boy has been airlifted to hospital after falling from rocks in Cornwall.

Police, ambulance and the coastguard rushed to Bude after the teenager was pulled from the sea near The Breakwater.

He is believed to have fallen while climbing rocks. He has sustained potentially serious injuries and has been airlifted to Derriford Hospital.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCGA) confirmed it was called to the scene near Compass Point at around 8.15am.

In a statement, a spokesperson for MCGA said: "HM Coastguard responded to an incident at Compass Point, Bude, this morning (21 August).

"Alerted at around 8.15am, the Coastguard helicopter from Newquay, Coastguard Rescue Teams from Bude and Boscastle and lifeboats from Bude were sent to the scene. Devon and Cornwall Police and South Western Ambulance Service are also in attendance."

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police were called by HM Coastguard just before 9am today (21 August), after a teenage boy was pulled from the sea near The Breakwater, Bude.

"The boy is believed to have fallen while climbing rocks. He has sustained potentially serious injuries and has been airlifted to Derriford Hospital. HM Coastguard, police and ambulance are in attendance."