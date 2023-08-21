A £2.2million house on the outskirts of Dartmoor National Park is being given away to raise money for charity.

The five-bedroom, three-bathroom home is only half an hour away from Ness Cove Beach and combines the woodland and water for the ultimate tranquil retreat.

The 3660 sq ft house comes mortgage-free, with all stamp duty and legal fees covered. The winner will also be given £100,000 in cash to help settle them in.

Whoever wins it can choose to either move in, sell it or rent it out - with it estimated to get around £3,000 a month in rental income.

The dreamy home also comes fully furnished so it's ready for the winner to move in.

Money from the raffle tickets will be donated to the Macmillan Cancer Support charity.

It's not the first time that a West Country home has been up for grabs with Omaze raffling off a £4.5million home in Cornwall earlier this year. A widowed grandmother won the multi-million-pound mansion for just £25.

See inside the Devon house being given away in a prize draw

The house is nestled in nature, surrounded by acres of lush lawn Credit: Omaze

The dining room looks overs the tranquil garden views Credit: Omaze

The 3660 sq feet house comes fully furnished Credit: Omaze

The home boasts an 8 person outside dining area Credit: Omaze

The home also comes with a 2-bedroom guest house Credit: Omaze

The main bathroom provides an ideal spot for the winner to soak in their surroundings Credit: Omaze

This is just one of the five bedrooms in the house Credit: Omaze