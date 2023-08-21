Lorries could be sent on a 30-mile trip around Somerset from today due to a road closure in one small town.

Heavy goods vehicles trying to get from one side of Radstock to the other will be sent on a diversion route taking them through Shepton Mallet and Frome, as Bath and North East Somerset Council resurfaces a road and roundabout in the town.

The council plans to carry out essential roadworks from 21 August to 2 September on the stretch of Frome Road between the A367 and A362 roundabouts, and on the roundabout with The Street/A362 itself.

For the first five days, the road will be closed in the day between 7am and 7pm and a small diversion will be in place while the council undertakes footway and drainage works.

In the second week, as the council resurfaces the road, the road will switch to being closed overnight between 7pm and 7am, but but any large vehicles hoping to get across town during this time will have to face the long 30-mile diversion.

Council cabinet member for transport Manda Rigby said: “Improvement works like this are essential to keep our network at a high standard, with the Section 58 notice will ensure we can protect this section of highway from street works for the next three years.

“A diversion route is in place which appears long; however this was necessary to safely divert HGVs along similar A-class roads.”

Businesses will remain open, with pedestrian access available throughout the works.

Bath and North East Somerset Council’s annual resurfacing programme includes 31 schemes across the district which will see the council resurface 2,495msq of highway.

The roadworks are taking place in the school holidays and largely overnight with the hope of minimising disruption.

Credit: John Wimperis, Local Democracy Reporting Service