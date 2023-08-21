A man in his 80s has died following an incident at Cawsand Beach in Cornwall.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called by the ambulance service at around 12.50pm on Monday 21 August, following concerns for the welfare of a man believed to have been in the water.

The air ambulance, ambulance and lifeboat helped police officers and the man in his 80s was taken to Millbay Marina in Plymouth.

Despite the efforts of the first responders, the man died at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and a file is to be prepared for the coroner.