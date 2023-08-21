A man is being treated for serious head injuries after being "repeatedly punched" in an attack in Gloucester.

It happened on Saturday 19 August at around 9pm close to the Bedmaker store on Eastgate Street. The victim, who is in his 40s, was taken to Southmead Hospital.

His attacker is described as being a white middle-aged man, of a skinny build, receding or short hair with a short grey beard. He was dressed in dark coloured shorts and dark coloured top, and walked away in the direction of the leisure centre after the assault.

Police want to speak anyone who saw what happened or who has dashcam or video phone footage which they believe is relevant.

Investigating officers believe there may have been an incident earlier that evening in the Eastgate Street area involving the same victim and suspect, where the victim was kicked in the head.

They would also like anyone who witnessed this earlier incident to come forward with any details. Anyone with information is asked to contact Gloucestershire Police through the website, quoting incident 78 of 20 August.

You can also call Crimestoppers 0800 555 111 or report information online.