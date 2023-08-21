A pensioner has been left with a broken hip and needing emergency surgery after being hit by a mobility scooter that failed to stop outside a children's playgroup.

The victim, who is in his 70s, had been outside Tick Tock Playgroup, near Ellendune Shopping Centre in Wroughton, when the mobility scooter crashed into him at around 1.15pm on Sunday 20 August.

He sustained a broken hip in the accident and was left needing emergency surgery.

Police are now looking for the man riding the mobility scooter after he left the scene without identifying himself.

He is described as a white male in his 60s with white hair and is believed to have been riding a dark-coloured mobility scooter.

It is said the suspect also had a light-coloured dog with him.

Police are now trying to identify witnesses, and are appealing for anyone who saw what happened or who were in the area at the time to come forward.

A spokesperson for Wiltshire Police said: "Enquiries are currently ongoing – anyone who witnessed the incident or was in the vicinity of the Ellendune Shopping Centre at the time and may have information which could assist should call 101 and quote crime reference number 54230088158."