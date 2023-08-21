A man has been charged with murder in connection to an incident in Moretonhamsptead.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called at around 5.30pm on Wednesday 9 August to a property in Queens Road where a man in his 40s had sustained injuries.

The man was taken to Torbay District Hospital where his condition deteriorated and was then transferred to Derriford Hospital.

His condition continued to worsen and he died in hospital on Thursday 17 August.

Alan Perrin, 56, of no fixed abode, Moretonhampstead, has been charged with murder.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Plymouth Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 22 August.