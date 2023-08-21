A driver whose car windscreen was smashed when it was hit by what is believed to have been a brick has warned similar incidents could be fatal.

The man was driving along the A4 Keynsham Bypass towards Saltford when the object was thrown from a bridge and landed on the car.

It smashed the windscreen and left the passenger in the car covered in pieces of glass.

Avon and Somerset Police are investigating the incident, which happened at around 9pm on Saturday 19 August.

The driver of the vehicle told ITV News West Country the incident was extremely distressing.

“My first thought was that I just need to get out of this situation," he said. "I had a passenger in the car who was extremely traumatised by everything. She was covered in glass, and was in a massive state of shock."

He believes that if the object had hit the driver's side of the windscreen, the outcome could have been very different.

“I don’t know if I would’ve been able to keep control of the vehicle," he said.

The windscreen was badly damaged in the incident.

"It may have been a bit of fun to the people involved, but it could’ve ended at least two people’s lives. There was potential for a much larger accident.”

He believes it is not the first time objects have been thrown from the bridge and would like more to be done to stop people from doing this again.

“I’d like to see them educated on how serious this can be," he said. "I don’t believe they know how serious what they’ve done could’ve been.”

Avon and Somerset Police say they are carrying out CCTV enquiries and are appealing for anyone with information which could help them identify the offenders to come forward.

The force is urging anyone who witnessed the incident to call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223200983.