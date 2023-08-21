A dog, who at 10 months old has spent most of her life living in a crate, is looking for her forever home.

Despite starting her life in cruel conditions, Cherry the Staffy has only shown "forgiveness and love" to the people at the Cotswold Dogs and Cats Home as they take the time to show her the big wide world outside of the four walls of a box.

With an eye condition that requires a settled home life, the affectionate puppy now needs a supportive environment to help her take her next big step in life.

Cherry has had little positive social interactions with people and the world around her. Despite this, she has become a very loving and affectionate girl who adores fuss and attention.

Sadly, she was also found to be suffering from an uncomfortable condition named ‘cherry eye’, which she has been receiving treatment for while at the centre, and will require a future procedure.

This will be done at CDCH and will be arranged once she is fully settled into her new home and included as part of her adoption. Any adopters will need to be willing to return to the centre and to help her recover at home.

Staff have started to slowly introduce Cherry to the outdoors, however it is clear that her lack of early introductions has had a great effect on her confidence, as she can be nervous and worried and often likes to retreat to a space she feels safe and comfortable.

Due to this, she will need her adopters to be very patient, allowing her to build her confidence at her own pace, using lots of positive reinforcement and gentle encouragement.

Benny

Benny Credit: Cotswold Cats and Dogs Home

Benny is a 4kg Yorkie, whose big personality outweighs his body weight.

Benny may be small but he’s still an incredibly active dog that enjoys quiet countryside walks and exploring the outdoors. He is very responsive to training if there is a tasty treat involved and loves to learn new tricks.

Staff at the Cotswold Dogs and Cats Home say he can be wary of new people initially, so would benefit from a home with minimal visitors and would require his adopters to be willing to build his confidence with strangers at his own pace.

As Benny prefers the quieter side to life he would benefit from living in a low populated/or rural area to avoid him becoming frequently triggered by busy/noisy environments.

Benny loves his bed and home comforts, but has shown resource-guarding behaviours around these things, therefore will need his new owner to be patient and willing to allow him space, as well as confident in managing these behaviours within the home, while continuing the training already started at the centre.