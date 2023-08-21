Many people visiting the Cornish town of Looe this summer will have received a huge surprise.

Visitors and locals alike were shocked when they spotted a giant Christmas tree being put up on the seafront as they strolled along the beach.

A Christmas market is also being set up in the town as part of filming for TV show Beyond Paradise.

West Country actor Kris Marshall stars in the hit show, reprising his much-loved character of DI Humphrey Goodman from Death in Paradise.

In an interview with ITV West Country earlier this year, Kris Marshall spoke about how he's enjoying living and working in Devon and Cornwall.

Kris Marshall has starred in several hit TV shows including ITV's Sanditon.

He said: "It is great fun. Fans of Death in Paradise will definitely notice parameters with Beyond Paradise but it is also its own show. It is very unique and I am really excited about it.

"I am a West Country boy so anything that keeps me rooted in the West Country is great.

"We filmed over the summer and I am such a water person, so I would finish work and get in the sea.

"I love the Carribean sea - it is beautifully warm - but there is something about the Atlantic, it is wild and savage and I like that."

The production crews and actors have descended on the town as they continue to film season two of the show.

Fans of Beyond Paradise might recognise a few famous faces wondering around Looe over the next few days. Credit: Sue Fletcher

One visitor who spotted the Christmas tree being put up is Sue Fletcher.

She said: "It most definitely made me smile! We are from North Somerset and have been coming to Looe as a family twice a year for a long long time.

"We love it here! I woke up this morning and took my coffee on the balcony to see a Christmas tree being put up and a Christmas Market being set up!

"The biggest smile came over my face as love Christmas! Kids were running around all excited.

"I've never seen a TV crew doing a set up so it's very exciting and knowing we watch Beyond Paradise makes it even more fun!! Can't wait to head down and look for some stars."

So there you have it, as well as picking up a stick of rock - you can also get a selfie with a Christmas tree this summer.