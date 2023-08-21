A woman has been ordered to pay more than £1,700 in fines and costs after rubbish was fly-tipped in the Wiltshire countryside.

Former Corsham resident Alison Rusher was caught after a vehicle she owned was linked to the crime.

A number of large items including a sofa, fencing and pieces of wood were dumped in Easton Way in Corsham.

Wiltshire Council used evidence provided by a member of the public to trace the vehicle to Mrs Rusher. She was served with a Section 71 notice under the Environmental Protection Act 1990 which required her to provide information about the vehicle to the authorities.

However, she did not comply and her vehicle was seized by Wiltshire Police on behalf of the council.

Mrs Rusher was prosecuted because of non-compliance with the notice and despite extensive investigations, the driver of the vehicle was never identified.

The council's cabinet member for transport and street scene Caroline Thomas said: "I would like to thank the quick-thinking witness that provided crucial evidence that led to the vehicle's seizure and the prosecution of its registered keeper.

"I would also like to thank Wiltshire Police for the work their officers did in seizing the vehicle and providing assistance to the investigation.

"Fly-tipping is a serious offence and blights our communities, so this sends a clear message that we will not tolerate fly-tipping or allow it to go unpunished.

"We work extremely hard to keep Wiltshire clean, safe and well-maintained in line with our Business Plan priorities and we will not allow a minority to spoil it."

The witness who assisted the council was rewarded with £100 in vouchers as part of the council's We're Targeting Fly-tipping campaign.

Swindon Magistrates' Court ordered Miss Alison Rusher to pay £1,769 in fines and costs.

Sgt Rob Goacher, of the Rural Crime team at Wiltshire Police, said: "While Wiltshire Council lead on fly-tipping, this is a great example of partnership working between the Council and Wiltshire Police.

"People who illegally carry and dump waste in our countryside affect all of us, and need to be stopped.

"We will continue to work closely with the council to target those who blight our county."