The body of a man has been found in the River Avon near Green Park Road in Bath.

Fire, police and ambulance crews attended the scene following a report of someone in the water at 8.45am on Tuesday 22 August.

Avon and Somerset Police say the death is being treated as unexplained pending the results of a post-mortem examination.

While formal identification has not yet taken place, officers believe they have traced the man's next of kin.

Anyone with any information which could help to establish the circumstances of the man's death is being asked to call 101 and quoting reference number 5223202979.