A man was forced into a car with a 'firearm' sparking a major police search before he was found hours later.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident in Yeovil over the weekend, which resulted in the man needing hospital treatment.

Police were called to Lufton Way at around 8.25pm on Sunday 20 August after a man was threatened and forced into a vehicle.

A firearm was reportedly sighted during the incident, but not discharged.

Officers attended and a search for the man was carried out by officers on the ground as well as the National Police Air Service helicopter.

Initial searches for him were unsuccessful but a call was received at about 12.05am on Monday confirming his whereabouts.

He subsequently attended hospital but none of his injuries were considered to be life-threatening.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "Enquiries are continuing into the initial incident, including speaking to witnesses and collecting any CCTV footage.

"We are particularly keen to hear from any motorists who may have been driving in that part of Yeovil on Sunday evening and captured footage of a silver Volkswagen Golf – displaying the registration number YA69 OVC – which has since been recovered and is being forensically examined.

"We’d like to reassure people that at this early stage of our investigation we believe this to be an isolated incident.

"The local neighbourhood team is aware however and extra high-visibility patrols taking place."

Anyone with information, or dashcam footage from the area, is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5223201816.