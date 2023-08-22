Police have launched an investigation after a man was stabbed in Salisbury.

Wiltshire Police have set up a cordon in Gainsborough Close following the serious assault.

A man in his 20s suffered life-threatening injuries following the incident at around 11.55am on Tuesday 22 August.

A spokesperson for the force said: "He is currently undergoing emergency treatment at the location.

"A scene has been set up in the close and the surrounding area while we investigate the circumstances.

"Residents are likely to see an increased policing presence in the area. We will issue an update when appropriate."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any dashcam footage from this location is urged to call 101 and quote crime reference number 115 of today.