A murder investigation has been launched following a stabbing in Salisbury.

The victim, a man in his 20s, died at the scene after undergoing emergency treatment in the street. His next of kin have been informed.

Wiltshire Police say a 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody for questioning.

Officers were called to Gainsborough Close shortly before 12pm on Tuesday 22 August. The force has set up a cordon on the street as they continue their enquiries.

The cordon is likely to be in place overnight.

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Walker from the Major Crime Investigation Team said: “This is an awful incident where a young man has tragically lost his life.

“Officers responded quickly and, thanks to key witnesses and intelligence from members of the public, we have been able to swiftly arrest a suspect on suspicion of murder.

“He remains in custody at this time.

"We believe that the suspect is known to the victim in this incident and we do not believe there is any wider risk to the public.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and there will continue to be an increased policing presence in the area while we pursue these.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any dash cam footage from the location, please call us on 101 and quote crime reference number 115 of today.”